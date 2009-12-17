CLOSE
Mary J Performs On “So You Think You Can Dance”

The Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul, Mary J. Blige, performed her new single “I Am” on ‘So you Think You Can Dance‘. Our girl Mary did her thing and check out the dancers behind her. Blige’s new LP hits stores on December 21st.

Watch the video and tell us what you think:

MJB and Jazmine Sullivan “Gonna Make It”

Take a look at Mary below:

Check out Mary’s “I Am” video below

