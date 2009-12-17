Mary J Performs On “So You Think You Can Dance”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

The Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul, Mary J. Blige, performed her new single “I Am” on ‘So you Think You Can Dance‘. Our girl Mary did her thing and check out the dancers behind her. Blige’s new LP hits stores on December 21st.

Watch the video and tell us what you think:

MJB and Jazmine Sullivan “Gonna Make It”

Take a look at Mary below:

Check out Mary’s “I Am” video below