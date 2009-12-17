“BadGirl” Threatens To Release Chris Brown Naked Photos

Natalie Nunn from season 4 of the Bad Girls Club is going in hard on Chris Brown. As you know, Chris Brown has been denying he hooked up with Natalie, well apparently Natalie wants the world to know that they did the “do.” Natalie recently sat down with Angela Yee, and had this to say:

“you know what, this is what it is, Chris and I, we have mutual friends, and so, the whole thing is like – I went to USC, and all my best friends were music industry majors…. I’ve known Chris since, like 2004, so one of the pictures of me and him on TMZ is from like 2004 and then there’s one of me sitting on his lap in my pajamas…I just let him know that you don’t want me to go there, I will put some naked pictures of you out there on the internet…”

Listen to the interview below:

