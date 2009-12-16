Whitney On Bobbi Kristina: “She’s Just Like Her Daddy”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Whitney Houston recently sat down with InStyle magazine, and went into details about her relationship with her daughter, Bobbi Kristina:

It’s funny because her body is mine, her skin color is mine, but she says exactly what’s on her mind, so she’s like her father in that manner. These kids, man, they come out and just let you know right off. But I think it’s a very important thing to allow our children to express themselves so it won’t be expressed in other areas, like on the street. If she’s angry, I allow her to say, ‘Damn! I’m so frustrated today!’ We have our moments when we clash, but we have a good relationship. I want her to count on me to try to understand what she’s going through. No damnation, no condemnation, nothing that’s going to make her feel like she can’t come to me.

The singer also discussed how she wants her tour to be when she hits the road:

That’s going to be an at-my-pace kind of thing because I like to do things the real way. I have a live band onstage. My background singers are for real. My vocals are for real. I limit the computerization. So my goal is to have people come to a show and say, ‘Wow.’ And it’s not like I’m going to be everywhere. It’s going to be like, ‘Here I am. Come on out and see me if you can.

Take a look at Whitney and Bobbi Kristina below:

Whitney and Bobbi Kristina touch down in Paris