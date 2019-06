Rihanna emerged this year as a style icon. Her brazen fashion choices have provoked much chatter amongst the major fashion circles, as she has mastered the tenacious bad girl image in terms of her wardrobe. While her outfit choices are nearly always fashion forward, she occasionally misses the mark.

Here is a look back at Rihanna’s hits and misses of 2009:

Best Trends of 2009

Check out the hottest celeb pics on the net:

Top 14 Gifts Under $100