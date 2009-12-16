One of the hardest things to do during the holiday season is decide on an appropriate gift for your man. There are so man factors to consider-from the length of time you’ve been together, to his actual preferences. Instead of mulling around the mall for hours trying to decide between the ugly sweater and the uglier gloves, check out our gift guide. We’ve created a list of the top guy-friendly gifts and organized them into categories that are sure to provide you with a worry free shopping experience, and a great Christmas morning!

Check out our list of the Top 10 gift ideas for your man, and where to buy them.

For The Sporty Guy

If your guy is a sport fanatic, avoid the usual choices (ie Yankee memorabilia, or overpriced game tickets). Instead keep him stylish and informed with these two options.

Nike ‘Locker Room’ Therma-FIT Hoody $50.00

This sleek hoodie is both stylish and practical. Its the perfect gift for the active man.

Ambient – Centerfield Baseball ScoreCaster $79.99

This handy device allows you to see if your favorite team won or lost, as it displays scores, schedules, standings and game progress updates. It is also hassle-free; just plug in and immediately receive information from Ambient’s InfoCast network.

For The Baller

What do you get for the man who already has everything? Its an age old question, but if you are brooding over what to get for your baller, we’ve got the answer here:

Coach Leather Inlay Money Clip $48.00

Provide your fiscally fortunate partner with a place to put the contents of those deep pockets. A money clip is a classic, useful gift option.

Coach Signature Embossed Belt $98.00

When it comes to finding gifts for people who already seem to have everything, it is always a good idea to go back to basics. Every man needs a good belt. Indulge his need with this option from Coach.

For The Techie

If your man is into all of the newest gadgets and gizmos, these two options should coincide with his technological savvy.

Powermat™ Home and Office Mat $99.00

The Sharper Image refers to this new gadget-charging innovation as “The future of wirelessly charging your electronics…the fastest, easiest and bleeping sweetest way to recharge your handheld devices.” He can charge all of his toys by simply placing them atop this magical pad. Brilliant.

Axion – 7″ Widescreen Portable Handheld TV $99.00

With this portable hand held TV, you can watch your favorite shows on the go. It has a high-res 7 inch screen, picks up antennae signals and has a built-in speaker to provide you with the ultimate mobile television experience.

For The Car Guy

If your guy is totally into cars and all of their trappings, check out these accessories that will definitely give his ride a little more swag.

Avital – 4111 Remote Car Start System $84.99

This gift works for both you and your partner. Avoid sitting in the cold car for 10 minutes waiting for it to warm up. Simply click the button n this small key chain and it will start the car, as you wait comfortably indoors. Oh, and he should like it too…

Cobra – 14-Band High-Performance Radar/Laser Detector with UltraBright Display $59.99

If your man is somewhat of a speed demon, this radar detector should make him a little more aware of the police radars tracking his speed, and slow him down a little. Either way, we’re sure he’ll enjoy avoding a few speeding tickets.

For The Buppie

If your significant other is a young, urban professional person, then add to his conservative look with these signature buppie pieces:

Burberry Check Woven Boxer Shorts $45.00

Professionals need not have old dingy boxers beneath their Hugo Boss suits. Enough said.

BOSS Black ‘Enzo’ Modern Fit Dress Shirt $95.00

Every man needs a good fitting shirt. Buppies need good fitting Hugo Boss shirts. Its only right.

For The New Guy

If you haven’t been with your guy for long, then you can still get him a little something witout seeming over involved or spending an arm or a leg. The best way to achieve this is via a good, meaningful book.

The Alchemist Paulo Coelho $8.97

The Prophet by Kahlil Gibran $10.00

For The Homebody

If your man prefers nothing better than to spend time at home, and values comfort over all else, go with these gift options, tailor made for the quintessential homebody.

Polo Ralph Lauren Velour Kimono Robe $79.00

UGG® Australia ‘Scuff’ Slipper (Men) $64.95

