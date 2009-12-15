Diddy Gets His Body “Waxed”

When you’re a celebrity, some things happen that really prove you’ve “made it.” While getting a wax figure of yourself made isn’t the same as receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame or winning the most revered award, we’re sure it makes he or she feel a little bit better about themselves. Especially Diddy.

Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Biggie, and Barack Obama have all received a Madame Tussauds wax figure, made in their own likeness, and today, the music mogul unveiled his very own.

Tussaud’s reason? “Mr. Combs forever changed the entertainment industry by catapulting the music and style of urban youth culture into American mainstream and creating what is considered by experts to be one of the most important forces in the entertainment industry today. He is also a celebrated fashion designer, actor, humanitarian and critically acclaimed producer, writer, arranger and Broadway star.”

Diddy spent more than an hour with a team of Madame Tussauds studio artists, who flew from London to Los Angeles to start the figure creation process with him. The artists took hundreds of precise measurements and photos of him, and found exact matches for his eye color and skin tone. He not only donated a replica of the outfit he wore in the advertisement for his “I Am King” fragrance, but provided a bottle of the fragrance as well for his figure to wear.

Following the unveiling, the figure will move to the second floor of Madame Tussauds, where it will be the first figure that guests encounter during their tour of the attraction.

