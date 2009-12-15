Shaunie O’Neal On Tiger, Divorce & Reality TV

Shaunie O’neal, soon-to-be ex wife of basketball superstar Shaquille O’neal, sat down with Wendy Williams for a candid interview. Shaunie spoke openly about her impending divorce, life as an NBA wife and some of the rumors surrounding her relationship with Shaq. She also weighed in on the Tiger Woods debacle, Khloe K and Lamar Odom’s marriage and groupie love.

Check out this video to hear her interesting interview:

