T.I.To Be Released To Halfway House

UPDATE:

T.I. is expected to come home from an Arkansas prison sometime before Christmas — either the 20th or the 23rd.

“If all goes well, T.I. will be spending Christmas with his kids,” said the source who asked to remain anonymous. A flurry of activity at Grand Hustle in recent days signals the fact that T.I. is indeed coming home next week. Already, club promoters in the city who have received advanced word of T.I.’s homecoming are putting in their dibs for parties and concerts featuring the rubber band man.

“He won’t be able to do parties or concerts until all this is over,” said the source. The insider added that T.I.’s distant family members are already gathering at his impressive mansion in Jonesboro for the holidays. The source also said T.I. has made up with his sister Precious and she’s back in his good graces as nanny to the kids.

T.I., who is serving a 12 month and a day bid on gun possession charges, will be released to an Atlanta halfway house to serve out the remainder of his sentence after the New Year. According to sandrarose.com, the rapper is expected to be released to the halfway house before his scheduled May 26 release date — maybe in February or March 2010. Unlike the strict prison rules that T.I. must now adhere to, the halfway house rules will be more relaxed.

T.I. will most likely be allowed to leave the halfway house during the day to work at his Grand Hustle offices or even to marry his sweetheart Tameka “Tiny” Cottle!

