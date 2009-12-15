5 Holiday Party Mistakes You Don’t Want To Make

What do you get when you mix work-weary employees with gratis booze and garland? Here are some office-party pitfalls you should definitely sidestep . . . lest morning-after regret is on your wish list this year from marieclaire.com:

1)Enforce the mistletoe rule: Make out with your boss, intern, or the significant other of either.

2) Interpret “dress festive” to include anything that could be worn as lingerie.

7 gifts for the new people in your life

3) Hit on a coworker’s spouse.

4 )Dance on anything other than the floor.

5) Sit on Santa’s (a.k.a. Eduardo from IT) lap.

6 rules of regifting