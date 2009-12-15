Is Keyshia’s Relationship In Trouble?

I’m not liking what I’m hearing!!! Word on the street is that Keyshia’s soon-to-be baby daddy Daniel Gibson may be cheating on my girl. According to mediatakeout.com, Daniel Gibson has been in touch with his ex-girlfriend, a model named Naila. According to their snitches, Daniel has been spotted out with her on a number of occasions over the past few months. And before Keyshia, Naila and Daniel were together for 10 YEARS!!!

Keyshia Cole IS pregnant

I hope this is just a BAD rumor!!!

Take a look at the couple below:

Frankie’s long lost daughter is also pregnant