HB’s Top 10 Most Popular Stories Of 2009

With the year quickly coming to a close, HelloBeautiful wanted to find out what stories our readers found most intriguing. We went into our archives, all the way back to January 1, and discovered what interested you in 2009. Below is the list of the Top 10 stories that you couldn’t get enough of and that kept you coming back.

Take a look again to reflect on what happened in the world of entertainment this year!

10. Meet Keyshia Cole’s Soon-To-Be 22-Year-Old Stepfather 54,622 of you read this story!

9. The Game Calls Beyonce An NBA Groupie 56,350 Views

8. Tyrese’s Ex-Wife Gets No Money In Divorce Settlement 56,912 Views

7) Lauren London And Lil Wayne To Raise Baby 58,022 Views

6) Nas And Pregnant Kelis Divorcing After 3 Years Of Marriage 59,939 Views

5) RUMOR: Kelis Sex Tape To Be Released 67,185 Views

4) Pregnant Nivea To Marry Lil’ Wayne 69,643 Views

3) Post-Beating Photo Of Rihanna Found 79,687 Views

2) EXCLUSIVE: Kandi Speaks On Death Of Ex-Fiance A.J. Jewell 82,472 Views

1) Usher Files For Divorce From Tameka 92,422 Views

