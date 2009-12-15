Rihanna Goes Topless For GQ Magazine

After appearing on “Good Morning America” and “20/20,” Barbadian beauty Rihanna gives one of her most revealing interviews about Chris Brown yet in the upcoming January issue of GQ magazine. According to the NY Daily News, RiRi fields some difficult questions about her abusive ex, but admits talking about that ugly incident helps the healing process:

“It’s relieving,” she told the mag, “because it was built up for so long, and all these thoughts and emotions have been running through my mind for the past eight months. And now it’s like I finally get to let go and move on.”

Putting the Feb. 8 assault behind her is crucial in shifting the “Wait Your Turn” singer’s image from punching bag to reigning pop princess.

“I wanted people to move on with me,” she continues, “’cause the last big thing they know about me is That Night. And I don’t want that to be what people define me as.”