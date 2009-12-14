Hot Toys For This Holiday Season

Need an idea on what to get your little one’s for Christmas this year? With the recent questioning about the Zhu Zhu pets safety lately, it can make a parent wonder what should I get my child now if one of their top items are in question? An easy way to perform the check list is to give your kids the catalogues to the stores like, Toys R Us, Target, or Walmart and let them go through it. Have them write a list of 5 things they would like and list the top 3 in the order that they would like. This way you will know what they want and know what is their favorite.

5 time saving tips for moms

Give guidelines to these list accordingly, for i.e.: If you have a certain budget tell them to look at things for a certain price and under so you can stay within your means. This can be a teachable moment, which can give them the choice to say they would rather have one thing that would cost the same as 2 or 3 things. Also remind them just because they have created this list this does not necessarily mean they will get everything on it.

Other ways to complete this task is while you are in the store with your child is to take note of what they like, & do the same when commercials come on. This can help you be prepared to compare prices and find a store that will give you the best deal.

Lastly if you still need more information on what they want, ask their brother(s) or sister(s), usually they will know if they can not stop talking about something they really like. If you still don’t know where to begin, here is a list of some hot toys for 2009:

Elmo Live

Webkinz

Dora The Explorer

Barbie Twilight, Edward and Bella Dolls

Kids Digital Cameras

EyeClops Mini Projector

Transformers

Bakugan Brawlers

Power Rangers

High School Musical

Hannah Montana

Bratz

Wii

Playstation

XBox 360

DJ Hero

3 ways to save on child care