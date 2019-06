Check out this new promo for Omarion’s forthcoming ‘Ollusion’, which features Omarion doing his own voice-over.

Take a look:

Who knew ‘Ollusion’ was ‘most anticipated’?

Omarion: “No Amber Rose For Me, I Like Class”

Take a look at our Omarion gallery:

Omarion wants to know if Rihanna is a victim of the industry’s dark side