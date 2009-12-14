Charlie Murphy’s Wife Dies After Battle With Cancer

We have some sad news to report. Tisha Taylor Murphy, the wife of comedian and actor Charlie Murphy passed away last night in the couple’s home in New Jersey.

According to his publicist, “Tisha Taylor Murphy, wife of comedian and actor Charlie Murphy, passed away peacefully on Sunday, with family at her side after facing the challenges of cancer for the past two years. The Murphy Family appreciates all the support they have received from friends and fans and requests privacy during this very difficult time.”

We send out our deepest condolences to the Murphy family.

