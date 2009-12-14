Swizz Beatz & Mashonda Trade Jabs On Twitter!

Producer Swizz Beatz, and ex-wife Mashonda took to Twitter in a sparring of words over Swizz’s relationship with singer Alicia Keys (who it’s alleged he started a relationship with WHILE still married to Mashonda).

Swizz wrote the following on his Twitter:

“All people want to talk about is my divorce. Wow! F**k what they say or said. I’m a good man, but when it’s time to move on, it’s just time! I’m also a great f**king Dad, but nobody give a sh*t! People talking about I cheated. How the fuck can I cheat when I was separated, ass-holes? It’s been damn near 2 years”.

To which Mashonda retaliated on her Twitter with:

“Here’s the bottom line, you were married when you started your affair, you’re married now. And both of you knew what it was. Separation came after the fact. Now peps, this is why it’s important to keep God 1st! I’m not gonna battle my son’s father on twitter about his mistress. Ya’ll WON! But just know! I never lied and NEVER will. Thank God we are doing this before 2010. My new year will not involve this scandal. That’s all folks”.

Both parties have since taken down their tweets, which leaves me with this question, why are folks airing their dirty laundry over the net?

Take a look at Swizz and Alicia below:

Is homewrecking in style?