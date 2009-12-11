Russell Simmons: “I’m Sick Of Racist Self-Hating Women”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Russell went off on a commenter over on his website Global Grind after the person accused him of preferring white women over black women. Here’s what Russell had to say:

“Thats pure bullsh*t I prefer funny, charming and yes beautiful women. I like black, black African women like Ms Tanzania, Flaviana, or Kiara, and i like french african like Noemie Lemoir. I like African American women like Porschla and Katie Rost I like , no LOVE, Asian/Black women like my children AND Kimora Lee. Oh and I like swedish women like my old girl Tova Johannsen. I like blond Texas girls like my ex girl Julie I like danish girls like Heidi Albertson I like Puerto Ricans like Heidy Alliende I could go but the point is made. I’m sick of racist self hating women suggesting that I prefer this and that. I prefer hot funny charming non cigarette smoking, NON fur wearing women from any place in the world”

To his credit, Russell is definitely not biased, he does dabble in international flavors!!!

Take a look at Russell and his bevy of beauties below:

Why do black men love white women?

Russell Simmons has a meltdown