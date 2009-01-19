Inauguration Drink Recipes

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

If you plan on celebrating this historic event from the comfort of your own home, here are some drink recipes to get the party going.

Celebrate Obama’s Hawaiian heritage with this Blue Hawaiian Cocktail:

– 1 oz Light Rum

– 1 oz Blue Curacao

– 2 oz Pineapple Juice

– 1 oz Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut

– 1 cup ice

Garnish: Cherry, Pineapple

Glassware: Highball Glass

Mix all the ingredients with 1 cup ice in a blender at high speed. Strain into a highball glass and garnish with fruits.

Swear In Obama With a Hennessy 44 Bottle

This collector-edition, individually numbered bottle will further cement Hennessy’s roots in the urban community, with a percentage of proceeds being donated to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to help enable America’s next generation of leaders. You can purchase a bottle in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Illinois, New York City, and Georgia for just $30 dollars.

Also On HelloBeautiful: