Inauguration Drink Recipes

If you plan on celebrating this historic event from the comfort of your own home, here are some drink recipes to get the party going.
Celebrate Obama’s Hawaiian heritage with this Blue Hawaiian Cocktail:
– 1 oz Light Rum
– 1 oz Blue Curacao
– 2 oz Pineapple Juice
– 1 oz Coco Lopez Cream of Coconut
– 1 cup ice
Garnish: Cherry, Pineapple
Glassware: Highball Glass
Mix all the ingredients with 1 cup ice in a blender at high speed. Strain into a highball glass and garnish with fruits.
Swear In Obama With a Hennessy 44 Bottle
This collector-edition, individually numbered bottle will further cement Hennessy’s roots in the urban community, with a percentage of proceeds being donated to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to help enable America’s next generation of leaders. You can purchase a bottle in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Illinois, New York City, and Georgia for just $30 dollars.