Dwight Howard Suing His Baby Mama For $9M

Days after blocking his baby mama Royce Reed from speaking his name, NBA”s Dwight Howard is suing her for $9 million dollars. Does this chick even have that much money?  According to globalgrind.com, Dwight Howard has filed a lawsuit against is baby mama for defamatory comments on a gossip site. His suit says she is responsible for these comments “directly or indirectly” posted on the site under an alias:

– “[Dwight] hasn’t seen his son in two months.”

– “Why file an injunction if you have nothing to hide?”

– “But the bottom line is Dwight is a douchebag.”

Royce’s lawyer said she is “flabbergasted” by the lawsuit claiming she has nothing to do with the comments. Dwight wants $9,205,000 in damages.

Don’t mess with Superman!!!

Take a look at Dwight below:

