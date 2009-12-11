Dwight Howard Suing His Baby Mama For $9M

Days after blocking his baby mama Royce Reed from speaking his name, NBA”s Dwight Howard is suing her for $9 million dollars. Does this chick even have that much money? According to globalgrind.com, Dwight Howard has filed a lawsuit against is baby mama for defamatory comments on a gossip site. His suit says she is responsible for these comments “directly or indirectly” posted on the site under an alias:
– “[Dwight] hasn’t seen his son in two months.”
– “Why file an injunction if you have nothing to hide?”
– “But the bottom line is Dwight is a douchebag.”
Royce’s lawyer said she is “flabbergasted” by the lawsuit claiming she has nothing to do with the comments. Dwight wants $9,205,000 in damages.
Don’t mess with Superman!!!
Take a look at Dwight below: