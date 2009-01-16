FASHION: Common Mistakes Curvy Women Make

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

(From essence.com)

Have you ever gone into store after store, searching for stylish clothes but never being able to find anything that suits your size and taste and end up buying something just because?

ESSENCE.com caught up with the budding designer and entrepreneur Monif Clarke to get the scoop on the hottest fashions for curvy women. In 2005, Clarke launched Monif C., a full collection of affordable (no item is more than $450), plus-size apparel for women. In just three years the New Jersey native’s line has caught the attention of divas like Raven-Symone, Jill Scott and Jennifer Hudson.

ESSENCE.COM: What are common mistakes curvy women make when dressing and how can they be avoided?

MONIF C.: The biggest mistake I see is putting limitations on ourselves. Saying, ‘Because I’m plus-size I can’t wear white or because I’m plus-size I can’t wear stripes.’ I believe that if you find something that fits you well, it doesn’t matter if it’s yellow, purple or green, it’s going to look great on you. The fit is the most important thing. People who limit themselves to wearing black, brown and tan make me sad because fashion is about expressing yourself. I also think that not wearing the proper undergarments is a common mistake but that is a universal issue, not just one of plus-size women.

