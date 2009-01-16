Fly To Britain And Drink This Water!

It seems like the water from a particular spring in Europe is the closest to the Fountain of Youth as we’re gonna get!

[From Daily Mail]

It found favour with Queen Victoria, whose 64-year reign was the longest in British history.

Flowing from a spring on the edge of the Balmoral estate, it is also ideally placed to have played a role in the youthful looks of the current Queen.

Scientists certainly seem to think that the pure waters of the Pannanich Wells in north-east Scotland could help hold back the hands of time.

A duo of experiments show that the spring water, bottled and sold as Deeside Water, mops-up dangerous molecules that have been linked to ageing as well as a host of diseases.

The water was also found to beat other brands in hydrating the skin, making it appear more youthful and smoothing away wrinkles.

If that were not enough, previous studies have credited the water with easing the pain of arthritis and thwarting the growth of cancerous cells.

Scientist Dr Mary Warnock said: ‘We didn’t think something as simple as water would necessarily have benefits other than boosting rehydration.

‘We are all looking for simple ways to stay healthy and look our best. Deeside mineral water could be one of those solutions and therefore much more research is required in this area.’

