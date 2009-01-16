Want To Smell Like Leona Lewis?

Singing isn’t enough for Leona Lewis. The “Pop Idol” winner has written an autobiography at 23, plans to launch a vegan clothing line, and now has her own fragrance in the works.

According to The Sun,

The Bleeding Love chart-topper, a major campaigner for animal rights, is teaming up with top German beauty brand LR to release the self-titled scent.

A source said: “Leona has had a lot of approaches about launching her own perfume, but she wanted to make totally sure she would be working with an ethical company.

“She has had a big hand in helping to create the fragrance and the design of the bottle and now she can’t wait to see it in the shops.”

Leona follows a long line of celebs cashing in on the lucrative fragrance market, including BRITNEY SPEARS, CHRISTINA AGUILERA, KATE MOSS, JENNIFER LOPEZ and, er, KERRY KATONA.

In a promo video for her German fans, Leona said: “I am so thrilled to have the opportunity to work on such an exciting project.

“I am passionate about what I do and it is important for me to give the best I can to my fans all of the time.

“I love my new fragrance and I already love LR.”

The Hackney lass had previously turned her nose up at talk of a perfume deal.

In an interview just over a year ago she said: “I’m totally focused on my music for now. My clothing line won’t be coming out just yet – or any perfume line.”