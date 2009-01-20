CLOSE
Home

Will The First Lady Change Her Style?

Leave a comment

I love the fact that Michelle Obama takes risks and dresses out of the box. She has an easy, no-fuss simple style of dress. Often compared to the oh-so-elegant Jackie Kennedy, she is associated with Kennedy because she was the last First Lady who had such a trademark style. Obama may change her style, but my guess is that it will be very subtle, as she seems to have a real sense of self. I think we can all rest assured that she will not be a predictable First Lady.

Here’s a look at some of Michelle’s best looks so far.

For about First Lady Obama click on the links below:

HelloBeautiful Exclusive Interview with Michelle Obama

Gallery: Our New First Family

The New First Lady’s Agenda

first lady , michelle obama , style

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close