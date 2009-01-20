Will The First Lady Change Her Style?

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

I love the fact that Michelle Obama takes risks and dresses out of the box. She has an easy, no-fuss simple style of dress. Often compared to the oh-so-elegant Jackie Kennedy, she is associated with Kennedy because she was the last First Lady who had such a trademark style. Obama may change her style, but my guess is that it will be very subtle, as she seems to have a real sense of self. I think we can all rest assured that she will not be a predictable First Lady.

Here’s a look at some of Michelle’s best looks so far.

