Will The First Lady Change Her Style?

I love the fact that Michelle Obama takes risks and dresses out of the box. She has an easy, no-fuss simple style of dress. Often compared to the oh-so-elegant Jackie Kennedy, she is associated with Kennedy because she was the last First Lady who had such a trademark style. Obama may change her style, but my guess is that it will be very subtle, as she seems to have a real sense of self. I think we can all rest assured that she will not be a predictable First Lady.
Here’s a look at some of Michelle’s best looks so far.
