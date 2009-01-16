CLOSE
Barack Obama’s Kenyan Grandmother Comes To America

President-elect Barack Obama’s grandmother Sarah Obama, who will be 87 this year has arrived in the US to witness her grandson’s inauguration as President of The United States.Sarah Obama says her simple life has changed immeasurably since her step-grandson won the American election. The potholed road to her village has been fixed, a security fence has been constructed around her house and she even has private security. Read more here.

