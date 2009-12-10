Best Of Haute House 2009

CLOSE
As the year winds down, I’ve put together some of my favorite Haute House posts of 2009.  From tips on how to feng shui your bathroom, to the Lazy Girl’s Guide To Spring Cleaning…I hope these instructional home tips inspired you in making your home life a little bit easier:

How To Feng Shui Your Bathroom

Make Over Your Closet… And Your Life

Is Your Bedroom Ready For Romance?

How To Upgrade Grocery Store Flowers

How To Fake A Clean House

The Lazy Girls Guide To Spring Cleaning

Upgrade Your Bedroom Without Spending Money

DIY: How To Make Panel Curtains

No Money Decorating For Your Living Room

