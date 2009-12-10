Best Of Haute House 2009

As the year winds down, I’ve put together some of my favorite Haute House posts of 2009. From tips on how to feng shui your bathroom, to the Lazy Girl’s Guide To Spring Cleaning…I hope these instructional home tips inspired you in making your home life a little bit easier:
How To Feng Shui Your Bathroom
Make Over Your Closet… And Your Life
Is Your Bedroom Ready For Romance?
How To Upgrade Grocery Store Flowers
The Lazy Girls Guide To Spring Cleaning
Upgrade Your Bedroom Without Spending Money
DIY: How To Make Panel Curtains
