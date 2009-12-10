Playgirl To Publish Nude Tiger Photos

Playgirl claims to have obtained nude photos of Tiger Woods from a source eager to sell, and will publish them once it’s confirmed that the pictures are real.

“We were approached by a third party who wanted to know our interest level,” Playgirl spokesman Daniel Nardicio claims in several published reports. “Our lawyers are currently going over them, the source, the entire package.”

If the pictures prove genuine, it would be a huge coup for Playgirl, which recently made a splash by publishing a nude spread of Levi Johnston, the baby daddy of Sarah Palin’s only grandson.

As for Woods, it could turn his personal disaster into a marketing meltdown. Already there are signs that Woods’ sponsors are having second thoughts about linking their products to the famous golfer. It was reported on Tuesday that was last seen in a prime-time ad on Nov. 29 in a 30-second spot for Gillette. (The initial incident involving him crashing his Cadillac outside his home happened Nov. 27).

Pepsico Inc. also confirmed it is dropping its Gatorade Tiger Focus drink. But the company insisted the decision was made Nov. 25 and had nothing to do with the sex scandal.

