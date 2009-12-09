R. Kelly Writing A Memoir! Will You Be Reading?

It looks like R. Kelly will finally be telling his story. But will he saying what we really want to know?

According to a press release, in the memoir, Kelly, 42, writing with celebrity author David Ritz, will detail the agony of losing his mother. He will reveal how the same creative soul that came up with ballads as the iconic “I Believe I Can Fly” and “You Are Not Alone,” which became a No. 1 hit for Michael Jackson, could also generate such R&B mega-hits “Bump N’ Grind” and “Ignition.”

And he will discuss the six-year legal ordeal that nearly ruined his life, but finally ended in vindication when he was found innocent of child pornography charges in 2008.

“I’m writing this book as Robert, not R. Kelly,” the singer says. “I’m tired of being misunderstood. I will show you the tears, fears, and sweat. I will open my heart and reveal the good in my life as well as all the drama. I want to tell it like it is.”

“We are thrilled to be the conduit through which R. Kelly will tell his own story,” said Tavis Smiley, founder and publisher of SmileyBooks. “He has earned the right to tell his story his own way.” Kelly’s memoir, as yet untitled, is scheduled to be released sometime in 2011 (from EurWeb).

So, will YOU be reading it?

