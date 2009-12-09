CLOSE
Top 5 Frankie Moments Of 2009

As the year winds down, HB takes a look back at some crazy stories we posted about everyone’s favorite out- of- control mom Frankie! Frankie made us all scratch our heads with her crazy antics, from getting a tramp stamp tat of her much younger boyfriend’s name to wilding out on TLC’s Chili. Take a look at our Top 5 Frankie moments:

Meet Frankie’s new man! He’s only 21!

Frankie breaks down at the BET awards

Frankie attacks Chili from TLC

Frankie acts out

Frankie gets loose

Check out Frankie gallery below:

