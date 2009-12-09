Are Beyonce And Jay-Z Leaving NYC For Vegas?

I’ve been hearing that Beyonce is in preliminary talks with Wynn Resorts to perform two or three times a week which means the superstar and hubby maybe leaving NYC. According to mediatakeout.com, the deal is all but completed, and if everything goes according to plan, it will be announced early next year.

Here’s what they found out:

Under the terms of the deal, Beyonce will have to perform two to three times a week at the casino. And that means that her and husband Jay Z will have to set up a permanent residence in Sin City. They’re not wasting any time doing so, either. According to our insiders, Jay and Beyonce are house hunting looking in Vegas as we speak. They even looked at one 10,000 square foot mansion just down the street from boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

