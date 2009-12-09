VIDEO: Mary J Blige’s “I Am”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Check out Mary J. Blige’s video for her new single ‘I Am’, the lead single from her forthcoming LP ‘Stronger With Each Tear’,’ which just hit the net. MJB reminds her lover that she’s the best he’s ever had, we are loving the visuals and Mary looks amazing!!!

Take a look and tell us what you think:

