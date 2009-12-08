CLOSE
New Music: Sade’s “Soldier Of Love”

It’s been 9 years since we heard from Sade, so this is definitely overdue! Here’s the title track to her forthcoming “Soldier Of Love” album. Take a listen and tell us what you think:

Take a look at Sade below:

Is Sade making a comeback?

