Is Beyonce Leaving Her Record Label?

Is Beyonce getting ready to pary ways with her record label? According to gyantunplugged.com, word on the street is that Columbia might be S.O.L when Beyonce’s contract ends. Here’s what they’re saying:

Tentatively the biggest chick in music is to complete two more albums – and I hear she’s currently already at work on her next one. My sources close to the situation and her team, is telling me that Jay-Z is wooing Beyonce to break away from Columbia and go completely independent. I’m hearing that though Bey initially was on the fence about going solo, the success of her beau Jay-Z has sold her on the idea.

Say it ain’t so Bey!

Jay-Z visits sex shop for Sasha Fierce

Take a look at Beyonce below:

Beyonce gets her drink on in DR