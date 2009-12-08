HomeSex

What He Means When He Wants A “Break”

Leave a comment

black-couple-upset

One brave male blogger discloses the secret message behind that dreaded phrase, “I want a break.” (From Shine)

If you love someone, you enjoy being around them and you would never think of being apart. If you need a “break” to “figure out” your feelings, chances are your feelings are not that strong. There’s a difference between “breaking up,” and “a break.” “A break” indicates the relationship is off temporarily with the possibility of getting back together. “Breaking up” is a definite ending with no indication that you will ever get back together again. Therefore, a “break” is more unfair than “breaking up” because it’s less clear.

Here are a few possibilities of what it really means:

INCREMENTAL BREAK-UP

Some guys are too chicken to break up in one shot. So, they do it in pieces. He might want you to take the hint when he doesn’t call and disappears during a break. Even if you get through it and date again, he may have attained his goal by planting a seed – hinting at a real breakup down the line.

THERE’S SOMEONE ELSE

The easiest way for a guy to keep his girlfriend, while giving in to that meaningless temptation of being with another, is to get it out of his system while on a break. And if he doesn’t have someone else specific in mind, he may just want the freedom to hook up with other people, in general.

READ 2 MORE POSSIBLE REASONS HERE.

Why Black Men Have A Bad Rep

3 Men You Never Thought You Would Like

Check out the hottest celebs pics on the net!!

break , break-up , relationship

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
25 itemsWatch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15
Porsha Dressed Her Baby Bump Up In Ankara Print & We’re Swooning
18 itemsCandy Crush Friends 'Sweet n Solo' Valentine's Day Dinner Event
Black Twitter Is Ready To Have A Watch Party For Jordyn Woods ‘Red Table Talk’
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
The Solange X BlackPlanet Takeover Is #BlackPressMatters In Action
SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event
The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On ‘Red Table Talk’
20 items Trending Sharpton Leads National 'Justice For All' March In Washington DC
#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Seven Years Later
17 itemsMTV Video Music Awards 2014 - Arrival
Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins
6 itemsInaugural TPG Awards Ceremony
Phaedra Parks & Tone Kapone’s Relationship Is Thriving
15 itemsVanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 - Post Party Arrivals
Of Course Y’all President Tried To Make Spike Lee’s Historic Oscar Speech About Him
The Enemy Within - Pilot
Morris Chestnut Talks Trust, Love, and His Role In NBC’s The Enemy Within
Depression
White Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Ripping Out Braids From Student’s Scalp
16 items Breaking R. Kelly charged in Cook County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse
UPDATE: R. Kelly Makes Bail After Spending Weekend In Jail
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
This Former Black Trump Staffer Is Suing The President For Trying To Kiss Her Without Her Consent
25 items Trending 91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
When White Mediocrity Rules: Black Twitter Was Not Here For ‘Green Book’s’ Best Picture Win
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More Things You Probably Didn’t See During The Oscars
10 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars
20 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Academy Awards
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close