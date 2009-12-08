TRAILER: Usher’s “Raymond v. Raymond”

“Raymond vs. Raymond” (previously known as “Monster”) is the forthcoming sixth studio album by Usher. It has been pushed back several times; originally set for a December 8 release date, then rescheduled to December 21, a representative for Usher told MTV News, “The release of Usher’s next album, Raymond vs. Raymond, has been delayed because we believe that the album is so strong that we want to give it the opportunity to have the proper setup before coming out”.

Usher told, People Magazine that the album will be “racy, risky and edgy and sometimes about personal experiences”, whose private life of late has been shaken by a divorce filing with Tameka Foster. “I look at music like a diary.” Indications are pointing to the album being a Confessions-like self-confessional as Usher is dealing with a divorce from his wife Tameka Foster, much like he was dealing with a high-profile break-up with Chilli of TLC.

He just released a promotional trailer for the album, and the split-screen further supports the idea of Usher having two personalities and lifestyles, hence the title. Does THIS make you want to buy his new album?

2009’s Stories That Got You Talking!

NEW MUSIC: Trey Songz’ “Invented Sex” Remix ft. Usher & Keri Hilson