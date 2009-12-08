Lil’ Kim To Nicki Minaj: “Why You So Obsessed With Me?”

So begins a brand new girl fight!

Two of hip-hop’s hottest female rappers appear to be gearing up for the battle of the Barbies! Nicki Minaj, who has begun what she calls “the Barbie movement” has apparently ruffled Lil Kim‘s feathers. Kim posted this collage on what is supposed to be her official Facebook page, making a clear statement about her thoughts on Minaj’s familiar gimmick. Seems like Kim thinks she did the Barbie thing first, and implies that Nicki is copying her style. Here’s Kim’s collage:

Seems like a jab to us! We’re patiently awaiting Nicki’s response!

In the mean time, check out Nicki’s latest photo shoot for Complex Magazine. It seems like she’s trying to shoot down the “butt pad” rumors by posing without her signature tights and revealing it all in a black leotard and fishnet stockings. They say hips don’t lie, what do you think? Are Nicki’s assets fake?

Check out the video from her Complex shoot here.

