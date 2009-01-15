Does anyone out there think that sometimes kids are just bad? I’m talking capital B-A-D. It’s been something I’ve wanted to ask you guys about for a while. People always go under the assumption that because their kids aren’t bad there are no bad kids out there. I’m talking cutting up, act a fool, ain’t got no sense (yeah I know you English majors hated that one).

Whenever someone calls into a radio station and says they need help with their child and that they’ve tried everything they always get blamed for not doing this or they’re probably not doing that as soon as they hang up the line but could it be possible that they are doing everything and the child just isn’t responsive? Then that has to hurt, knowing you’re giving it your all but everyone is blaming you for being a failure as a parent….

To finish the thought, go to BlackAndMarriedWithKids.com.

