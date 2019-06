With all the Nick Cannon/pregnancy drama she’s got going on in her life, many seem to start forgetting that Mariah Carey is actually a singer. A good one. Who is still actually making hit singles.

Take a listen to Carey’s new song, “Side Effect,” featuring rapper-of-the-moment Young Jeezy, and tell us what you think.

MARIAH CAREY FEAT. YOUNG JEEZY – “SIDE EFFECT”

[ione_audio align=”left”]

Also On HelloBeautiful: