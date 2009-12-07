TRAILER: All-Star Cast In “Death At A Funeral”

A trailer for the new movie “Death At A Funeral” has just surfaced, and though it is a remake of a 2007 British film of the same name, this one looks like it’ll be a hit. It features an all-star cast of black actors including Chris Rock, Martin Lawrence, Kevin Hart, Tracy Morgan, Loretta Devine, Danny Glover, Columbus Short, Regina Hall, and Dominican actress Zoe Saldana.

The film chronicles the chaos that ensues when a man tries to expose a dark secret regarding a recently deceased patriarch of a dysfunctional family.

