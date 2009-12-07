Rihanna A Comedian At Heart? Watch Her “SNL” Skit!

On “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend, Rihanna not only performed her two released singles “Russian Roulette” and “Hard,” but showed us her acting chops and, possibly, her natural comedic talent in a skit with cast member Andy Samberg. Samberg plays “Shy Ronnie,” a seemingly shy teacher, but a boisterous rapper at heart. Too bad his true colors only come out when Rihanna isn’t around. Some people are saying this was actually one of the best parts of the episode. What do you think?

