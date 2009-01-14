Fight Dry Winter Skin!

It’s hard enough trying to keep our skin from getting ashy in the spring, and when that cold weather hits, cocoa butter is flying off the shelves! Check out some of these skin-saving tips from BlackDoctor.org.

[From BlackDoctor.org]

During winter, cold temperatures, biting winds, low humidity and indoor heating can cause dry, itchy, cracked skin and chapped lips and exacerbate conditions such as eczema, psoriasis and seborrhea.

But there are some simple steps you can take to protect your skin from winter’s harsh conditions, says dermatologist Dr. Deborah A. Scott, director of the Center for Laser Dermatology and Skin Health at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston.

Scott recommends that you:

* Stay hydrated. Drinking adequate amounts of water benefits your overall health and helps hydrate your skin from within. You should try to drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water a day.

* Keep showers short and warm. Long, hot showers strip natural oils from your skin. You should spend no more than 10 minutes in the shower and keep the water temperature below 90 degrees F.

* Use mild skin care products. The best choices are creams, ointments and lotions that are formulated for sensitive skin and don’t contain alcohol. Do not use deodorant or antibacterial soaps, or soaps or shampoos with skin irritants such as fragrances and lauryl sulfates.

* Moisturize daily. Immediately after a shower, pat skin dry (do not rub) and apply moisturizer to help trap moisture in the outer layers of your skin. Carry a travel-size container of lotion with you so you can replenish your skin moisture throughout the day.

What are the other four tips? Click here to find out!

Also On HelloBeautiful: