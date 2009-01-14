It’s Official: Nas and Kelis To Become Parents

Deborah Bennett, Senior Editor
Looks like today is all about babies. A source tells the newest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now, that singer Kelis, 29, and her husband, rapper Nas, 35, are expecting their first child together. Nas and Kelis have been married since 2005. Read more here.
