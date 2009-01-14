Michelle Obama Selects White House Decorator

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Michelle Obama has chosen California interior designer Michael Smith to make the White House their home.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Michelle Obama selected California native Smith, who studied interior design at the Otis College of Art and Design in Los Angeles and launched his own design firm in 1990.

Here are some of examples of his designs from Domino magazine.

Smith is the recipient of many prestigious awards, including Architectural Digest’s “The AD 100” in 2002 and 2004 and the Los Angeles Pacific Design Center’s West Week “Stars of Design” in 2004. He was also named 2003 Designer of the Year by Elle Decor. In addition, his projects have been featured in such noted publications as Elle Decor Magazine, Architectural Digest, House Beautiful, Town and Country, Domino, Metropolitan Home, Interior Design, and W.

