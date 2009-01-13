Hormones Are Shrinking Women’s Brains

Menopause may suck, but a new study shows that hormone replacement therapy is actually SHRINKING some women’s brains.

[From Daily Mail]

Common forms of hormone replacement therapy shrinks women’s brains, according to new research.

Post-menopausal women who took oestrogen pills in a U.S clinical trial experienced a small decrease in the size in two areas of their brain involved in thinking and memory skills, compared to those who took a dummy pill.

Brain scans were taken on 1,400 women aged 71 to 89 who had taken part in an earlier HRT trial, by researchers from Wake Forest University.

They found brain volume was 2.37 cubic centimetres lower in the frontal lobe and 0.10 cubic centimetres lower in the hippocampus amongst women who took the oestrogen pill.

To read more of this article, click here.

Also On HelloBeautiful: