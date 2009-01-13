Stars Come Out To Celebrate Obama

One of the greatest historical events this country has seen is going to be one big damn party.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee has confirmed that Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, Mary J. Blige, and Bruce Springsteen, among others, will be performing during the opening ceremony on Sunday, January 19 at the Lincoln Memorial. Among those reading historical passages will be Queen Latifah, Denzel Washington, and Martin Luther King III.

For those who can’t make it to the event, HBO will be televising it.

We’ll be there – will you? If so, take pics!

