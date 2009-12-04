Justin: “I Regret Not Supporting Janet”

It appears Justin Timerlake is feeling somewhat remorseful about how he handled the much publicized Janet Jackson ‘wardrobe malfunction’ at the Superbowl 2004. When asked recently by Entertainment Weekly what his biggest regret of the decade was, Timberlake, 28, said:
“I wish I had supported Janet more (during the 2004 wardrobe malfunction Super Bowl controversy). I’m not sorry I apologized, but I wish I had been there more for Janet”
I can’t help but think this regret comes a little too late…
