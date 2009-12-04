Justin: “I Regret Not Supporting Janet”

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

It appears Justin Timerlake is feeling somewhat remorseful about how he handled the much publicized Janet Jackson ‘wardrobe malfunction’ at the Superbowl 2004. When asked recently by Entertainment Weekly what his biggest regret of the decade was, Timberlake, 28, said:

“I wish I had supported Janet more (during the 2004 wardrobe malfunction Super Bowl controversy). I’m not sorry I apologized, but I wish I had been there more for Janet”

I can’t help but think this regret comes a little too late…

