Khloe And Lamar Have Fight In Public

Guess it’s safe to say the honeymoon is over…Insiders are reporting that Khloe Kardashian and her hubby, Lamar Odom, had a huge blowout on Wednesday night at restaurant.

A witness reveals:

“Lamar caused a huge scene. He got jealous because Khloe was texting at the table and he yelled at her to quit it. She refused, so he stormed off and sat alone at the bar. Khloe just ignored him…He went and sat at the bar and watched TV by himself. Khloe was with her best friend [Malika Hagg] and the poor girl was totally stuck in the middle.”

The source reveals that there was no “kiss and make up” moment for the young couple. And after some failed attempts to reconcile them by Khloe’s BF, Lamar left in a huff without ever speaking to Khloe. Adds the source, “Everyone thought Lamar had left but then he pulled around front in his SUV and the girls went out and jumped in.

I’m sure there’s more to come with these two.

