Biggest Baby Mama Drama Of ’09

This year we’ve learned: There’s always a baby mama lurking around somewhere. So many baby bombshells were dropped this year that we just had to take a look back at the biggest and best ones!

Lamar Odom married Khloe Kardashian this year but let’s not forget about the baby mama drama! Lamar’s ex-wife, Liza Morales found out that the father of her kids was getting married via Text!!! All year there’s been back and forth rumors about Lamar’s kids’ relationship with the Kardashian.

Singer Akon has had his fill of baby mama drama this year, one of his groupies who he got pregnant gave birth and then told the world that Akon refused to pay child support!

Bobby Brown had three baby mama moments this year. The first, was the birth of his 5th child. He actually announced this in a nightclub…classy. Then later on in ’09 the former bad boy of R&B had to face Whitney Houston’s interview with Oprah Winfrey where she slammed Bobby hard. THEN, Bobby had a warrant issued over child support for two of his kids he had with ANOTHER baby mama!

Jamie Foxx allegedly became a daddy again this year. Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon put the “Blame It” singer on blast on the Wendy Williams Show but did not give details of who the mama is.

Shaq was caught housing a stripper gf and her kid while still married to this wife Shaunie and then ANOTHER jump off came out of the wood works claiming that she is his baby’s mama as well. How did Shaunie not know about all this? Supposedly Shaq’s Cleveland home (where she is not allowed) is jump off headquarters.

We all know Alicia Keys had been moving in on the still very much married Swizz Beatz. Well, Mashonda had enough this year. She went in on Alicia via Twitter and accused her of being a main reason Swizz and Mashonda’s marriage ended and that she “broke up a family.”

Michael Jackson’s children were involved in a lot of baby mama drama with Debbie Rowe and also baby daddy drama. It still hasn’t been confirmed that Michael was actually the father of his kids but there’s a lot of people out there who are staking their claim.

Sisqo got some shine this year for supposedly getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant back in his Dru Hill days! We weren’t 100% sure until the photos of the baby mama and the kid surfaced on the net.

The biggest Hip-Hop divorce of the year award belongs to Nas and Kelis. The couple announced their separation while Kelis was pregnant with child. During the pregnancy a nasty divorce battle went on, Nas even threw Patron in Kelis’ face! After the baby was born Nas refused to pay up to Kelis and most recently he was busted for a DUI. Get your ish together Nas!

Lil Wayne wins the award for having the most baby mama drama this year! Both Nivea and Lauren London were pregnant with Weezy’s child as the same time. If that’s not enough baby mama drama for you check out this: Wayne is rumored to marry Nivea and has also been rumored to NOT be the father of Lauren’s baby. This doesn’t even cover all of Wayne’s other baby mamas…

Check out the Top Jump Offs of ’09!!!