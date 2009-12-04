HOT OR NOT? The Battlefield Fashion Trend

The newest trend to hit Hollywood is undoubtedly battlefield fashion. Celebs are stepping out in outfits that are ready for war. Spikes, chain armour, military style jackets and camouflage are surfacing in a stylish tribute to the battlefield. So whats your opinion? Is this fashion trend hot or not?

Check out this gallery to see celebs rocking the trend:

