VIDEO: Sexy Gift Idea! Philosophy’s “Amazing Grace”

Philosophy’s “Amazing Grace,” sexy new body-layering collection on QVC – perfect for yourself or as a gift!

Hey Cupcakes!

Today’s Abiola’s Kiss & Tell News.

GODDESS FAB ALERT! Be ready for the most intimate of encounters. Keep your lover engaged or attract a new flame. These are the well-deserved powers we give to fragrance. Clearly, I am a perfume lover, and my scent wardrobe is a key part of my personal game.

You can imagine how excited I was when Philosophy sent me their Amazing Grace scent-layering gift set. I receive many products to review and love freebies, but I only share my honest opinions with you. Although, I received these products as a free gift, this Philosophy Grace scent is so romantic and feminine that I found and ordered the Amazing Grace scented candle so that my home would also smell like Grace. Perfect for hot dates or dates of one. Sexy, sexy, sexy!!

I also had a guy who was a chocolaholic so I also own Philosophy Chocolate 3-In-1 Ultra Rich Shampoo, Conditioner and Body Wash – highly recommended.

*****I give it 5 Yummy Abiola Kisses.

HOW TO BUY: To learn more or to get a first glimpse of the products watch QVC Dec 5 at 7am, 3pm, and 10pm.

You can also shop online at HERE.

What do you think?

Subscribe, comment, hit me up on Twitter @AbiolaTV, AbiolaTV.com, Facebook and see you in NYC monthly at Abiola’s Kiss & Tell LIVE at Madame X. Buy my novel Dare by Abiola Abrams wherever you buy books.

xo,

Abiola

Here’s the official stuff:

This holiday season, QVC wants to know what’s your philosophy? For skin care shoppers, philosophy believes the right fragrance changes the way you smell and feel. This non-prescription, cutting-edge line of skin care, fragrance, bath and body products, and color cosmetics is available now in department stores across America and on QVC. This winter, invest in a new philosophy of beauty with this unique line of products formulated to fit your lifestyle.

Also On HelloBeautiful: