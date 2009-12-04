5 Beauty Habits To Break

No one’s perfect—but you can overcome some of the most common bad habits. Here are 5 beauty habits to part ways with ASAP:

1) Sleeping with make-up on: Cleansing the face of all traces of make-up, oil and grime before bedtime is essential if you want to keep your complexion clear. Pores that are left clogged while you sleep may erupt and give you an unpleasant surprise in the morning.

2) Overstyling Your Hair. Too much heat-styling can cause damage—and that stretching your hair with a brush can make it lose elasticity. If you flat iron your hair, do it once and then wrap your hair for the rest of the week.

3) Touching your face. Whenever you touch your face, you are transferring whatever is on your hands, such as oil and everyday grime, onto your skin, causing blemishes and exacerbating existing break-outs. Try to avoid touching your face ? especially if you tend to play with your hair a lot, because this spreads the natural oils from your hair straight onto your skin.

4) Chewing On Your Lips. If your lips are constantly chapped and split, making lipstick difficult to apply smoothly, it could be that you’re unconsciously biting or licking your lips. Constantly moistening the delicate skin on the lips makes them drier than if they are left alone.

5) Picking At Your Skin. When you squeeze a pimple, you break the wall of the clogged pore in question so the bacteria leaks out and spreads underneath the surface of the skin,and,there is a risk of scarring. Put a dab of a purifying face mask or spot treatment on it overnight. If you’re really desperate, book a facial and let a professional take care of it.

